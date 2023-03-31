Matt Riddle is apparently on his way back to WWE.

A new report from PWInsider notes that Riddle’s return is a “developing story,” but multiple sources have said that there’s been a creative pitch for Riddle’s return.

As of earlier this evening, Riddle was not in town for WrestleMania 39, but that does not mean he won’t be brought in later this weekend or at the post-WrestleMania RAW on Monday.

The current plan is for Riddle to remain on the red brand.

This new report is interesting because according to the same source, there had been no talk of Riddle’s return as of just a few days ago.

Riddle has been away from WWE since the December 5 RAW, where he was temporarily written out of the storylines with an attack from Solo Sikoa. It was reported that Riddle was suspended for failing a second WWE Wellness Policy drug test, and it was later reported that he entered rehab. You can click here for Riddle’s late-December statement following his WWE hiatus and abuse allegations by another woman. You can click here for his early February updates.

As we’ve noted, there’s also been recent talk of Randy Orton possibly returning soon.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.