WWE NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez is reportedly cleared to compete.

A new report from Wrestling Observer Radio notes that Perez is doing OK, and is medically cleared to wrestle. She will be worked back into the storylines shortly, perhaps as soon as tonight’s NXT show.

WWE did the injury angle with Perez after her Roadblock win over Meiko Satomura on March 7, where she collapsed and was stretchered away. It was later announced that Perez spent some time at the local hospital before being released to go home and rest, then it was announced on last week’s NXT that they may need to crown a new champion at Stand & Deliver, so the first qualifying matches were held for a Ladder Match. It was reported last week how Perez was dealing with an undisclosed medical issue, which may have prevented her from being available at Stand & Deliver. The report noted that the medical issue was not an injury or something that doesn’t allow her to wrestle, because she did wrestle Satomura and then was seen training at the WWE Performance Center after the match. However, word from within NXT was that Perez may need to take a very short time off, or a much longer period of time, and the way the injury storyline was done on TV covered them no matter what the determination was to be on Perez’s status, which was supposed to be clear at the end of last week.

Now that Perez is cleared, it’s likely that she will defend her title in the Ladder Match.

Zoey Stark and Gigi Dolin qualified for the Ladder Match last week by defeating Sol Ruca and NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion Kiana James. Tonight’s show will feature two more qualifiers – Ivy Nile vs. Lyra Valkyria and Indi Hartwell vs. Tiffany Stratton. With Perez back in the mix, tonight’s qualifiers would make it a five-woman Ladder Match but that has not been confirmed as of this writing.

