WWE is set to address the situation surrounding WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks and Naomi.

As we’ve noted, Banks and Naomi walked out of Monday’s WWE RAW after reportedly being unhappy with creative plans. You can click here for the latest backstage details and internal reactions on the incident.

In an update, a new report from Fightful Select notes that a WWE source stated that the company will likely address the status of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions on tonight’s SmackDown.

It was also indicated that Banks and Naomi have been “suspended indefinitely.”

We noted earlier that Banks and Naomi were not in Grand Rapids, Michigan for tonight’s SmackDown. This new report notes that they still are not at the arena, and are not listed internally on the rundown sheets.

Stay tuned for more on Banks and Naomi and click here to join us for live SmackDown coverage at 8pm ET.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.