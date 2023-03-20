The Hell In a Cell match between Finn Balor and WWE Hall of Famer Edge is reportedly scheduled for Night 1 of WrestleMania 39.

A new report from PWInsider adds that there’s also been talk of doing Dominik Mysterio vs. 2023 WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio on Night 1 as well.

There’s also talk of doing Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER on Night 2, along with Asuka vs. RAW Women’s Champion Asuka, and Damage CTRL vs. Trish Stratus and WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Lita and Becky Lynch.

Seth Rollins vs. Logan Paul has been mentioned for Night 1 by Paul, and Rhea Ripley vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair is set to headline Night 1. While also not officially announced, Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens vs. Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos is expected for Night 1. Night 2 will be headlined by Cody Rhodes vs. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

It was noted that organizing the WrestleMania card is a fluid process as officials plan things out, so none of these are set in stone past Hell In a Cell.

WWE WrestleMania 39 is scheduled for Saturday, April 1 and Sunday, April 2 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Below is the current card, along with some of the rumored matches:

Host: The Miz

America The Beautiful singer for Night 1: Becky G

America The Beautiful singer for Night 2: Jimmie Allen

CONFIRMED MATCHES:

Undisputed WWE Universal Title Match

Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns (c)

WWE United States Title Match

John Cena vs. Austin Theory (c)

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair (c)

RAW Women’s Title Match

Asuka vs. Bianca Belair (c)

Triple Threat for the WWE Intercontinental Title

Sheamus or Drew McIntyre [or both] vs. GUNTHER (c)

Hell In a Cell

Finn Balor vs. WWE Hall of Famer Edge

Rumored to be The Demon vs. Brood Edge.

Brock Lesnar vs. Omos

Damage CTRL (Bayley, Dakota Kai, IYO SKY) vs. WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus and WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Becky Lynch & WWE Hall of Famer Lita

Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio

Unconfirmed as of this writing.

Logan Paul vs. Seth Rollins (Night 1)

RUMORED MATCHES:

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles Match

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens vs. The Usos (c)

Bobby Lashley vs. Bray Wyatt

Men’s Tag Team Fatal 4 Way

The Viking Raiders vs. Braun Strowman and Ricochet vs. Alpha Academy vs. The Street Profits

Women’s Tag Team Fatal 4 Way

Teams to be announced

