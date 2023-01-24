WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker may be “passing the torch” on tonight’s RAW 30th Anniversary special.

We’ve noted how Taker is scheduled to appear at tonight’s RAW 30 in Philadelphia, and it was reported earlier that WWE creative recently pitched Taker possibly appearing in a segment with LA Knight and Bray Wyatt.

In an update, a new report from Fightful Select notes that Taker’s appearance for tonight was pitched as a passing of the torch. There’s no word yet on exactly what this means, and if Taker will be passing that torch to Wyatt.

It was noted that there were elements of different Taker characters discussed for tonight’s show, which looks to be a part of the passing of the torch aspect. We’ve mentioned how Taker is wearing gear similar to his American Badass attire on the RAW 30 DVD cover in the UK, and on promotional graphics from the WWE website. Word is that Taker’s Dead Man attire was also brought to tonight’s RAW by the prop department.

We now know that an in-ring promo with Knight is scheduled for the first hour of tonight’s RAW. There was a pitch for Taker and Wyatt to be involved in this segment, but it remains to be seen if WWE is going ahead with that pitch.

