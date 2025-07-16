Bryan Danielson made headlines several times over the weekend — and not just for what happened in the ring.

During a panel at this past week’s Starrcast, Danielson shared stories from his career and revealed that WWE had asked him multiple times to stop using the “Yes!” chant. While many assumed this request was recent, Fightful Select is reporting that Danielson clarified that WWE had been discouraging its use for years.

After leaving WWE, Danielson was again asked not to use the chant, with the company citing concerns over intellectual property. Out of respect for the request, he has largely refrained from using it during his time in AEW.

In 2023, Danielson filed a trademark application for the chant, which WWE formally opposed. The company even emailed him directly, accusing him of infringing on their IP. While the outcome of that dispute hasn’t been made public, it hasn’t stopped Danielson from using the chant occasionally. Though he doesn’t actively market or sell merchandise featuring it, his manager did notify him when the trademark became available last year.