A big Barbed Wire Death Match has been announced for the Fyter Fest Week 2 edition of AEW Dynamite.

Tonight’s AEW Rampage episode saw Eddie Kingston defeat Konosuke Takeshita in singles action. Kingston later delivered a backstage warning to Chris Jericho, seen below, challenging him to a barbed wire match, as payback for his recent actions, including the attack on Ruby Soho this past Wednesday.

AEW then announced Jericho vs. Kingston in a Barbed Wire Death Match for Fyter Fest Night 2. The Jericho Appreciation Society will be hanging above the ring in a Shark Cage.

AEW has also announced Anna Jay vs. Serena Deeb for Fyter Fest Night 1, while it was revealed that Christian Cage will speak, and Luchasaurus will be in action.

Below are the updated line-ups for Fyter Fest 2022:

DYNAMITE FYTER FEST NIGHT 1: JULY 13 FROM ENMARKET ARENA IN SAVANNAH, GA

* Anna Jay vs. Serena Deeb

* Luchasaurus will be in action, we will hear from Christian Cage

* Claudio Castagnoli vs. Jake Hager

* AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks defend in a Triple Or Nothing match gainst Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland, and Powerhouse Hobbs and FTW Champion Ricky Starks

DYNAMITE FYTER FEST NIGHT 2: JULY 20 FROM GAS SOUTH ARENA IN DULUTH, GA

* Chris Jericho vs. Eddie Kingston in a Barbed Wire Death Match with The Jericho Appreciation Society hanging above the ring in a Shark Cage

Below is the Kingston promo from Rampage:

“Every drop of blood is a sin you committed, Chris.” After #JerichoAppreciationSociety’s assault last week against #EddieKingston’s friend @realrubysoho, @MadKing1981 vows to make @IAmJericho bleed for his transgressions. Tune in NOW to #AEWRampage on TNT! pic.twitter.com/Wt9aSaYAYt — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 9, 2022

