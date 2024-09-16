Big Bill’s personal life is going great these days.

“The Learning Tree” member under Chris Jericho in AEW spoke with Barstool Sports’ “Rasslin'” podcast for an interview, during which he addressed being nearly five years sober.

“I’ve been pretty open about my problems,” he said. “My alcoholism was horrendous, and now four years sober, going to be coming up on five years sober around the Super Bowl upcoming year. It’s been quite a journey, man. I mean, my career, you know, ups and then downs, ups, downs, and now I’m definitely on an upswing. I feel like now I have a second chance. A second chance, not just at wrestling, but a second chance at life.”

He also mentioned he is getting married this December.

“I have a very good life,” Bill continued. “I have my fiancé who I’m getting married to in December. I love her family. I have our dogs. I have a second chance at life because for a while there, that didn’t seem like it was going to continue. It got really bad. I have a second chance at life. So it’s like, I gotta put 100% into everything I’m doing. At work, it’s like, don’t complain, put your head down, work hard, do what you’re told, and eventually it’s gonna pay off.”

