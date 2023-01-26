Big Bill is loving his time in AEW and is even happier that the locker room has accepted him as one of their own.

The seven-foot member of The Firm discussed this topic during his recent appearance on the AEW Unrestricted podcast, where he detailed his journey from WWE, to IMPACT, and now to AEW. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says everyone in AEW has been very accommodating since he joined the roster:

It’s been really fun. Of course, when you first come in, people are a little suspicious of you. I know that’s how I would be when the new guy comes in. You come in and you’re trying to feel everyone out, there’s a bit of a process there. It takes a few weeks, maybe a few months. Everybody has been super kind and everybody has been accommodating. Any questions I’ve had, everybody’s been really really awesome.

How much he appreciates the kindness in AEW:

I really appreciate that because coming into a new locker room in professional wrestling isn’t the easiest thing in the world. It’s been really smooth. There’s people in the locker room that I know from years past and that definitely doesn’t hurt. It’s a very different atmosphere in AEW. For me, it’s fun.

