On a recent episode of AEW Unrestricted, Big Bill spoke about a wide range of topics including his recovery journey over the past few years. Here are the highlights:

What motivated him to be open about his journey

“Dallas — sorry, DDP, Diamond Dallas Page — he is the one that pushed me in the direction of being open about it. It’s something that you want to hide, especially in sports or wrestling. It’s very ‘alpha’ mentality, you have to be tough. Those are things you don’t want to admit to anybody, especially to your peers and the public. I don’t think that’s very healthy. I understand the mindset, because I was in it; to kind of keep that stuff to yourself. But it’s extremely unhealthy to do that. It’s always best to speak up. Dallas told me to maybe tell my story, because even if it helps just one person… Why did I go through all this suffering or there to be no one to benefit?” “He’s helped so many, so many people. He continues to help people. There’s a lot of people that you don’t see that he’s constantly helping. Guy’s doing the lord’s work, as some people say. He’s been a big part of my journey and obviously, I met [fiancee] Lexy [Nair] through him. So that’s a huge positive, too.”

Helping others: