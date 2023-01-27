Big Bill (fka W. Morrissey) is ready to test his abilities in the ring, and he believes that a matchup with NJPW star Hikuleo would be the best way to do it.

The AEW star recently joined the Comedy Store Wrestling podcast to discuss this topic, along with his desire to pursue doing more stand-up comedy himself. Bill adds that the adrenaline rush one feels after leaving the stage is unmatched, and that it could be a career he pursues outside of wrestling. Highlights from the interview are below.

On Hikuleo

I want to work with Hikuleo. Like I was talking about before, being able to dig deep into the arsenal and being able to pull out some more athletic things and show people what I can do. Hikuleo would be perfect. I think that’s a match that I’d really like to have.

Wanting to pursue stand-up:

I think so, yeah (I’m gonna try more stand-up comedy). For sure. I mean, I didn’t (know it would) go that well the other night… and it’s fun as sh*t man and that feeling, that’s a real good feeling when you come off stage, that adrenaline rush. It was awesome so I’m definitely gonna pursue it. I’ve already been taking more notes and stuff.

(H/T and transcribed by Post Wrestling)