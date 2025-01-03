The Costco Guys are coming to bring the “BOOM!” to AEW once again.

(Whatever that means.)

In a new interview with Cultaholic, Big Justice of The Costco Guys spoke about “Big BOOM!” A.J.’s plans to return to the squared circle from a broken foot in March.

Additionally, A.J. shed some light on the subject.

“We’re looking at, you know, talking to the AEW team it looks like I’ll be at Revolution in March,” he said. “So that’s what we’re gunning for right now. Maybe an appearance before that but that’s what we’re looking at right now.”