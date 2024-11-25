Big Boom A.J. didn’t get out of the ring unscathed after his triumphant squared circle comeback this past weekend.

While “bringing the BOOM!” to QT Marshall in his victory on the “Zero Hour” pre-show at AEW Full Gear 2024 this past Saturday night, November 23, at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, Big Boom A.J. suffered an injury.

AEW issued a statement on Monday afternoon confirming Big Boom A.J. suffered a broken foot during his match with QT Marshall on 11/23.

“While bringing the BOOM! against QT Marshall on this past Saturday’s AEW Full Gear Zero Hour, Big BOOM! A.J. suffered a broken foot but managed to fight valiantly and earn the victory in his AEW debut in front of his son, Big Justice, friend The Rizzler, more than 10,000 fans at Prudential Center and millions of fans from around the world watching at home,” the announcement read. “AEW looks forward to welcoming Big BOOM! A.J., Big Justice and the whole Costco Guys crew back anytime, and we wish him a speedy recovery.”

Also below are comments from QT Marshall about the injury.

