There will be some celebrity involvement at the highly-anticipated All Elite Wrestling pay-per-view event this weekend in “The Lone Star State.”

In a new social media video, popular Costco Guys member Big Boom AJ confirmed that he, Big Justice, and The Rizzler will be in attendance for AEW ALL IN: Texas this Saturday, July 12 at Globe Life Field in Arlington, TX.

During the video, Big Boom AJ issued a direct challenge to members of The Don Callis Family, specifically calling out Trent Beretta, Josh Alexander, Lance Archer, Hechicero, and Rocky Romero. AJ declared that it doesn’t matter who Don Callis sends—he’s showing up at Globe Life Field to take the whole crew down.

Notably absent from the callout were fellow Don Callis Family members Kyle Fletcher and Konosuke Takeshita. Both men are already slated for major matches on AEW’s loaded weekend lineup—Fletcher will challenge Adam Cole for the AEW TNT Championship at ALL IN: Texas, while Takeshita is set to battle Bandido for the ROH World Championship at Supercard of Honor 2025 the night before on July 11.

Big Boom AJ remains undefeated in AEW competition. He last competed at AEW Revolution 2025, where he teamed with Orange Cassidy and Mark Briscoe to defeat Johnny TV and MxM Collection in six-man tag team action.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com this weekend for complete AEW ALL IN: Texas and ROH Supercard of Honor 2025 results coverage from Arlington, TX.