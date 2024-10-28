New Jersey, get ready for the BOOM!
Ahead of the next All Elite Wrestling pay-per-view event, AEW Full Gear, the company has released a digital exclusive video with QT Marshall confirming a match for the “Zero Hour” pre-show.
In what will be the AEW in-ring debut of one-half of the social media sensation Costco Guys, “Big BOOM AJ” will go one-on-one against QT Marshall during the pre-show for AEW Full Gear 2024 next month.
AEW Full Gear 2024 is scheduled to take place on November 23 from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.
