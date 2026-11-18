Big Boom AJ’s current contract with All Elite Wrestling is approaching its expiration date, but the social media sensation is hopeful that his run with the company will continue.

During a recent interview with Cultaholic, the popular “Costco Guy” revealed that his existing AEW agreement is scheduled to expire at the end of February 2027.

AJ explained that his deal included a minimum of four matches, all of which have already taken place this year. Despite fulfilling those obligations, he remains interested in making additional appearances before 2026 comes to an end.

“The deal I have right now I believe runs through the end of February. There was a minimum of four matches. We did the four matches so far this year,” AJ stated. “It started at Revolution and then we next went to Double or Nothing, then we went to All In, and now Full Gear.”

He continued, mentioning AEW Worlds End as a potential destination for another appearance before discussing his relationship with company officials.

“I’m happy to throw in more matches. I’m talking about Worlds End… From everything that I’ve been talking about with QT [Marshall], with Tony [Khan], with Sonjay [Dutt], I love it here in AEW. They seem to be very happy with me here, the fans seem to be very happy, so I don’t see any reason why this wouldn’t continue.”

For those unfamiliar, Big Boom AJ, whose real name is Andrew Befumo, previously competed on the independent wrestling scene before stepping away from the business.

He eventually returned to wrestling after achieving viral fame alongside his teenage son, Big Justice (Eric Befumo). The father-and-son duo became popular on TikTok through their family-friendly content, particularly videos featuring trips to Costco and reviews of various products.

He remains undefeated in AEW competition, most recently picking up another victory during the Tailgate Brawl portion of AEW Full Gear 2026.

With his current contract running through February, it remains to be seen whether AEW and Big Boom AJ will reach an agreement to extend their working relationship beyond the beginning of 2027.