The lineup for this Sunday’s All Elite Wrestling pay-per-view continues to take shape.

On Thursday evening, AEW announced a new match involving Big BOOM! AJ for their ‘Zero Hour’ pre-show leading into Sunday’s AEW Revolution 2026 pay-per-view.

Featured in the bout will be Big BOOM! AJ and QT Marshall teaming up to take on The Infantry duo of Shawn Dean and Carlie Bravo in tag-team action.

Also scheduled for the AEW Revolution ‘Zero Hour’ pre-show are Willow Nightingale vs. Lena Kross for the TBS Championship, as well as Ricochet defending his AEW National Championship in the 21-man Blackjack Battle Royal.

AEW Revolution 2026 is scheduled to take place this Sunday, March 15, live from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, CA.

on 3/15