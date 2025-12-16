The ongoing rivalry between Cody Rhodes and Drew McIntyre escalated yet again.

This time in a chaotic video released by WWE just ahead of Monday night’s Raw.

Shortly before Raw went on the air, WWE uploaded footage showing a heated confrontation between McIntyre and Rhodes that stemmed from a private meeting between McIntyre and SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis. During that meeting, McIntyre agreed to return from suspension — but only if he was granted the right to name the stipulation for his upcoming WWE Championship match against Rhodes.

The video opened with Aldis informing McIntyre that, despite the fallout from Saturday Night’s Main Event, there was strong interest in reinstating him. Aldis laid out the terms: McIntyre would receive a future WWE Championship match against Rhodes, but he would also be fined and required to issue an apology to referee Dan Engler, whom McIntyre attacked prior to his suspension.

McIntyre immediately pushed back, claiming the conditions were exactly what Rhodes and Aldis wanted. He also took aim at SmackDown itself, calling it an unsafe working environment. When Aldis asked what it would take to make the deal happen, McIntyre laid out his demands.

McIntyre insisted that he be allowed to choose the match stipulation and added one major caveat — Rhodes would be forbidden from laying a finger on him before the match. If Rhodes violated that rule, he would be stripped of the WWE Championship. Aldis ultimately agreed, finalizing the deal under those terms.

Then things went sideways.

McIntyre suddenly checked his phone and spotted security footage showing Rhodes near his home, with guards attempting to block his path. Aldis moved to confront Rhodes, but the situation quickly exploded as Rhodes lunged at McIntyre, igniting a wild brawl.

Rhodes tossed one of the security guards into a nearby pond, while McIntyre retaliated by hurling Rhodes into one of his Christmas decorations. As the chaos unfolded, Rhodes shouted a festive parting shot to close the segment.

“Merry Christmas, assh**e!” Rhodes yelled as the video came to an end.

One thing is clear — whatever stipulation McIntyre ultimately chooses, this feud is only getting more personal.

In addition to the above segment, the entire December 26 episode of WWE SmackDown was taped prior to the 12/15 episode of WWE Raw at the GIANT Center in Hershey, PA. For those interested, you can check out complete WWE SmackDown Spoilers For December 26, 2025 From 12/15 Taping In Hershey, PA.

