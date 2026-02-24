Brock Lesnar is officially on the road to WrestleMania 42.

And he’s daring anyone in WWE to step up.

During Monday night’s episode of WWE Raw in Atlanta, GA., “The Beast Incarnate” made his advertised return alongside Paul Heyman, and the message was loud and clear.

Lesnar wants a fight at WrestleMania 42.

Heyman began the segment in typical fashion, grabbing a microphone to speak on behalf of his client. However, before he could get too far, Lesnar leaned in and whispered something to him. Heyman quickly clarified that he is, as always, the “mouthpiece” for Brock Lesnar.

From there, Heyman delivered a bold statement about WrestleMania history. He noted that for years, the event traditionally featured two true main events, which are the world championship match and The Undertaker’s undefeated streak.

According to Heyman, that changed the moment Lesnar conquered the streak.

Since Brock Lesnar defeated The Undertaker at WrestleMania, Heyman claimed that any WrestleMania match featuring “The Beast” has become the true second main event of the show.

With WrestleMania 42 looming, Heyman posed the big question.

Who is worthy enough to challenge Lesnar?

After surveying the WWE locker room, Heyman said he couldn’t find a single superstar deserving of the “ass whooping” Lesnar would hand out on the grand stage. He then revealed the specific dates Lesnar is scheduled to appear on Raw leading up to WrestleMania, effectively putting the entire roster on notice.

The challenge?

Show up.

Step up.

Stand face-to-face with Brock Lesnar.

Heyman doubled down, insisting that no one in the locker room has the guts to answer the open challenge. He predicted that not a single WWE Superstar would have the courage to confront Lesnar before WrestleMania.

And with that, Heyman dropped the mic.

Lesnar smirked, turned, and exited the ring alongside his advocate, leaving the challenge hanging in the air as WrestleMania 42 draws closer.

WrestleMania 42 is scheduled for 4/18 and 4/19 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV.