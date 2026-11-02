WWE Superstar Big Cass admits his previous success alongside Enzo Amore has created some challenges for his current singles run.

Cass returned to WWE earlier this year without his longtime tag team partner, despite widespread speculation that the two would reunite. Instead, he has been working as a heel, a significant departure from the popular babyface act that made Enzo and Cass one of WWE’s hottest teams during their original run.

During a recent appearance on The Sal Licata Show, Cass acknowledged that the audience’s familiarity with his former partnership has made establishing his new character more difficult.

“It definitely does. Yes. Because I’m coming back into WWE as a heel, right? I think we could talk about like heels and faces on the show. I’m pretty sure I’m coming back as a heel, and the last time anybody that in that viewing audience saw me, that they recognize me from, I was in one of the hottest baby face acts in the company. Top three, I would say, at that time, and you argue with a wall if you don’t agree with that. I would say at that point, we were top three babyface act in the entire company, and now coming back as by myself as a heel, it makes things a lot harder.”

Cass explained that fans continue to reference his old catchphrases during matches, something he believes is often intended to provoke a reaction. While that can work to his advantage as a villain, he admitted it also makes separating himself from the past more challenging.

“You go out there as a heel and people are booing you, but you do hear people in the crowds saying the old catchphrases at me, and I think they’re doing that to get under my skin, and I think that’s their true intention, which as a heel is a good thing. But yes, to answer your question, it’s a lot. It makes it way more difficult than having a clean slate, especially because when news came out of me signing with WWE, it immediately got linked to him.”

Another obstacle, according to Cass, was the speculation surrounding his WWE return. With many fans expecting Enzo to accompany him, Cass found himself having to overcome expectations of a reunion that never materialized.

“‘They’re coming back together. They’re going to be running it back together.’ A lot of like a lot of podcasts ran with that story and people believed it. So then I come back on my own and some people like, wait, what? So it kind of, you know, it made it a little difficult, but I think so far I’ve done a pretty damn good job with, with the, in the situation I’m in getting booted out of buildings, which is really the goal.”

Despite those challenges, Cass appears satisfied with the negative reactions he has generated since returning, viewing the boos as evidence that his current heel presentation is working.

Also during the interview, Big Cass responds to criticism of WWE push, detailing a recent conversation he had with WWE CCO Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque about the matter.