Big Cass, who also goes by CaZXL, made a surprise appearance at last night’s Lariato Pro Wrestling event in Georgia, his first appearance in nearly two years.

Cass was released by WWE in 2018. Sports Illustrated reported at the time that his release was due to behavioral issues such public intoxication during a WWE tour and disobeying direct orders from Vince McMahon.

On the flip side, his good friend and former tag team partner, Enzo Amore, was let go by WWE that same year due to false sexual assault allegations made against him.

WrestleVotes reported the following today:

Just seeing now that Enzo & Big Cass showed up on a live event last night. Good for them. I know for a 100% FACT they still have supporters within WWE. No idea if that means anything tho.