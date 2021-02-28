The big news coming out of the weekend was former WWE star Big Cass’s surprise cameo at last night’s Lariato Pro Wrestling event in Georgia, his first appearance in nearly two years. The man who stands seven-feet tall looked to be in tremendous shape, with a report coming out earlier today stating that Cass finally seemed to have his head on straight.

Now Cass, who also goes by CaZXL, has taken to Twitter to comment on his return. He writes, “After a long journey filled with an enormous amount of self-reflection, I now start my journey towards redemption. Thank you @The_BigLG for the opportunity, and thank you to everyone for continuing to believe in me.”

As mentioned above, Cass took the time to thank current IMPACT tag champion Luke Gallows from the Good Brothers, who runs Lariato Pro Wrestling. Check out the tweet below.