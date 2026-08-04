Following Je’Von Evans’ victory over “All Ego” Ethan Page on the August 3 episode of WWE Raw in Des Moines, Iowa, a big return took place.

As advertised for the past couple of weeks on WWE television, Big Cass, formerly known as Big Bill in AEW, has made his WWE television return.

Big Cass hit the ring after Evans’ win over Page in the first match of the evening on the 8/3 Raw show at Casey’s Center in Des Moines, IA.

Once the bout wrapped up, Cass suddenly appeared in the ring and blasted Evans with a big boot to the head. He followed up with a clothesline, dragged Evans around the ring, and finished him off with a bear hug into East River Crossing.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE Raw Results 8/3/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.