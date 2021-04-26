Former WWE star Big Cass has made his Impact Wrestling debut. He is now using the name W. Morrisey. His real name is William Morrisey.

He replaced Eric Young to team up with Joe Doering, Rhino, and Deaner in an eight-man tag team match against James Storm, Chris Sabin, Willie Mack, and Eddie Edwards at the Rebellion pay-per-view on Sunday night from Skyway Studios in Nashville, Tennessee.

Cass was released by WWE in 2018. Sports Illustrated reported at the time that his release was due to behavioral issues such public intoxication during a WWE tour and disobeying direct orders from Vince McMahon. He made his return to pro wrestling this past February after being away since September 2019.