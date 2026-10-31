Big Cass is addressing speculation surrounding his WWE push following his return to the company earlier this year.

Cass returned to WWE in August 2026 after spending several years with AEW, initially entering a rivalry with Je’Von Evans on Monday Night Raw. Although he picked up victories early in his comeback, he subsequently suffered several losses to Evans at live events, along with defeats against Rey Mysterio and Dragon Lee.

During a recent appearance on The Sal Licata Show, Cass discussed the criticism surrounding his booking and revealed that he recently spoke with WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque about the subject.

“It’s funny. I just talked to Hunter about all this the other day. Just what you’re talking about, the dirt sheets and everything. I’m just coming back with the attitude of, I’m here to do business. I fell short of my own expectations as a professional the first time. I’m coming back to do business. I’m coming back to do things right. Whatever the company needs is what they’re going to get out of me,” Cass said.

Rather than focusing on his position on the card or how his return is being received, Cass emphasized that his priority is fulfilling whatever role WWE asks of him.

“Whether the company needs me to come out first every night and open the show, that’s what they’re going to get 100% of. If they need me to close the show, they’re going to get 100%.”

Cass continued by explaining that he intends to approach every opportunity with the same level of commitment, regardless of how prominently he is featured.

“They need me to do the popcorn match, they’re going to get 100%. I’m there to do the best that I can with what they’re giving me and what they see in me. Their opinion is their opinion. Everyone’s always looking for a story and negative sells. Positive never sells,” he said.

The WWE veteran also acknowledged his shortcomings during his previous stint with the company, making it clear that he is approaching this opportunity with a different mindset.

“I’m here for the ride, baby. I’m here to take this ride, do things right this time, put my head down, work hard, and do the best that I can with what I’m given and what’s expected of me. We’ll see where things go,” Cass concluded.

Meanwhile, Cass has recently been paired with Ethan Page on Raw, with the two entering a rivalry against Chad Gable and Dragon Lee. The teams squared off on the October 26 episode of Raw, where Gable and Lee picked up the victory.