He’s seven-feet tall…and he’s back.

Former WWE star Big Cass showed up at last night’s Lariato Pro Wrestling event in Lyons Georgia, his first pro-wrestling appearance in the last couple years. Cass looked to be in tremendous shape and was warmly welcomed by the local crowd, which you can see in the video below.

We've told you before, but we will gladly tell you again…. You just never know who will show up at Lariato Pro! Our BIG surprise was none other than BIG CASS! @The_BigLG @TheEricYoung @ScottDAmore @IMPACTWRESTLING @real1 @realBryceCannon @Frydaddy15 @George123North pic.twitter.com/ha2dvS4xNg — Lariato Pro Wrestling (@LariatoW) February 28, 2021

The Lariato show is set to air on Impact-Plus, and is run by current IMPACT tag team champion Luke Gallows. Whether this means Cass is IMPACT bound or just making a cameo for the night remains to be seen.

Stay tuned.