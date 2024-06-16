The pro wrestling community has lost another one.

On Sunday, the official Instagram page for Canadian Apex Wrestling released a statement confirming the passing of independent pro wrestler “Big Cat” Scott Hensen.

Hensen, 40, was a former CAW Tag-Team Champion along with Sarian Soft Paws.

“Canadian Apex Wrestling is deeply saddened to announce the passing of one of our Tag Team Champions and beloved friend, Scott Henson,” the announcement began. “Our hearts are heavy with grief, and we extend our heartfelt condolences to his family and friends.”

The statement continued “Scott, your impact on the Pacific Northwest wrestling community is immeasurable. You were a driving force behind the careers of many, and your contributions often went unnoticed. We love you, Scott, and your absence leaves a void that words cannot express. You will be profoundly missed.”

Former WWE NXT U.K. Tag-Team Champion Flash Morgan Webster reacted to the sad news on social media.

“When I heard this morning about the passing of Scott Henson i was speechless I spent hours in Wild Boars house watching VCW mvs growing up,” Webster wrote. “Larger than life doesn’t even come close! The wrestling world will never know how much he influenced things we see today Gone far too soon.”

Also commenting on the news was the aforementioned Soft Paws, who was the frequent tag-team partner of Hensen. The two also co-hosted The Worst Year of Our Lives podcast together. He shared the following statement via X upon learning of the passing of “Big Cat.”

Today was the first day I woke up knowing I didn’t have my tag team partner, my best friend, the funniest, most outrageous and ridiculous person I’ve ever met in my life. I spent almost 24 hours straight with you and in the very few hours after we parted ways, you were gone.



Everyone always says it doesn’t feel real when they lose someone close. I now understand that. I saw you for almost a 24 hour period straight. Then in the few hours we were apart, you were gone. I don’t know how I’m going to live the rest of my life without you.



I spent all day yesterday wanting to message you and tell you all the dumb, stupid, only funny to us things going around in my head only to remember all of that is only going to stay in my brain forever.



My entire adult life has been sharing memories with you. The fact that I’m never going to get to say any of our inside jokes out loud to anyone ever again hurts me. That I won’t get to hear your laugh again when we both see or hear something that ‘tickles us just right’.



That you’re never going to get mad at me again for not wanting to do something I’ve committed to. That we’ll never eat ourselves into completely immobile food coma’s on Anton’s then try to record a 2 hour podcast again.



It may sound ridiculous to some but it feel like I’ve lost my partner, my heterosexual life partner. In the coming days I’ll say a lot more. I’m not sure when or how but I’ll go into much more detail.



For now I’m just going to keep telling myself that this is all a rib. That you’re playing a mean prank on me at which I’ll laugh very hard when you show up at my house & act like nothing happened.



I love you Scott William Henson. You were my best friend & I will love you forever.

Our thoughts and condolences to the family and friends of the late “Big Cat” Scott Hensen.

Rest in peace.

