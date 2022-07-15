Veteran WWE Superstar Rey Mysterio is set to celebrate the 20th anniversary of his WWE debut at Madison Square Garden.

MSG in New York City has announced Mysterio’s 20th anniversary celebration for the July 25 edition of RAW, which is the go-home show for WWE SummerSlam.

Rey invites fans to MSG for his big celebration in the new video promo seen below. Rey says he and son Dominik Mysterio will be facing The Judgment Day that night, which could be a dark main event.

WWE has not officially announced a Rey celebration segment for RAW that night, but that could change in the next week or so. Rey made his WWE debut on the July 25, 2002 edition of SmackDown, defeating Chavo Guerrero.

Below is the updated line-up from the arena website, along with Rey's promo:

* Rey Mysterio will celebrate his 20th anniversary with WWE, and team with Dominik Mysterio vs. The Judgment Day

* Appearances by Logan Paul, Ronda Rousey, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, and others

* Riddle and The Street Profits vs. The Bloodline is advertised by the WWE website and the MSG website

Don’t miss @reymysterio as he celebrates his 20th Anniversary as part of @WWE Monday Night Raw on Jul 25 live from The Garden! #WWERaw 🎟: https://t.co/HBEuusj5pM pic.twitter.com/4i4oD9IGef — MSG (@TheGarden) July 15, 2022

