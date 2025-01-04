On this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown, WWE United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Andrade to retain his title.

Following the match, LA Knight ran to the ring and attacked Nakamura.

In a backstage segment later in the show, LA Knight announced that he would challenge Shinsuke Nakamura for the WWE United States Championship on next week’s broadcast.

You can check out the official announcement below:

Tiffany Stratton’s victory on this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown was a major moment for her career, and the Minnesota Vikings took the opportunity to acknowledge her achievement on social media.

Taking to Twitter, the NFL team shared a photo of her from the December 8th Vikings vs. Atlanta Falcons game and connected her success in WWE to the team.

You can check out the tweet below:

Vanessa Hudgens continues to show her love for WWE.

After attending the November 25th episode of RAW and interacting with Roman Reigns and Bianca Belair, she was spotted once again on January 3rd, this time at SmackDown in Phoenix, AZ.

Hudgens was in the audience, and during the show, she was seen acknowledging WWE Women’s United States Champion Chelsea Green.

Vanessa Hudgens at #SMACKDOWN pledging her allegiance to Chelsea Green pic.twitter.com/WemJDxoKQv — Female Locker Room (@femalelroom) January 4, 2025

Following SmackDown going off the air, Hudgens got into the ring and “Yeeted” with Cody Rhodes, Sami Zayn and the Usos.

You can check out a video of the post-segment below:

After Smackdown went off the air tonight, movie star Vanessa Hudgens (@VanessaHudgens) joins The Usos, Cody Rhodes, and Sami Zayn for the final YEET of the night! #WWE #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/7actNgzdEe — Justin David Kish • Sports Journalist (@JustinDavidKish) January 4, 2025

After Jimmy and Jey Uso intervened to assist Sami Zayn in his confrontation with Carmelo Hayes on this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown, the storyline took another twist backstage when The Usos encountered Kevin Owens.

Jey Uso accidentally bumped into Owens, who was still carrying the Winged Eagle WWE Championship. This interaction quickly escalated, with Jey telling Owens to be more careful about where he was going.

Owens, however, responded with a cryptic warning: “I think you need to watch your back.”