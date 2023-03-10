ROH World Tag Team Champion Mark Briscoe is set to challenge ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe in a major upcoming match.

This week’s ROH TV episode saw Joe retain his title over Tony Deppen. After the match, Joe declared that he runs ROH, so he issued an Open Challenge. The challenge was accepted by Briscoe, who said the ROH World Television Title is his destiny. He then issued a challenge of his own, which Joe accepted.

This will be the third-ever singles bout between Joe and Briscoe. Joe retained the ROH World Title over Briscoe at ROH Final Battle 2003, then Joe defeated Briscoe again at ROH’s The Chicago Spectacular Night 2 on December 9, 2006. They have also competed against and with each other in several matches over the years.

Joe is currently in his first reign with the ROH World Television Title. Briscoe has never held a singles title in ROH.

ROH has not confirmed when Briscoe vs. Joe will happen as of this writing, but it’s likely for the ROH Supercard of Honor pay-per-view on Thursday, March 31 in Los Angeles.

