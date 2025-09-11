AEW All Out: Toronto just got a lot more interesting.

Following the Grudge Match between Hangman Page vs. Josh Alexander, which the AEW World Champion won, he was confronted by TNT Champion and fellow member of The Don Callis Family, “The Protostar” Kyle Fletcher.

The two had words back-and-forth on the microphone, with Fletcher ultimately extending a challenge to Hangman for a one-on-one showdown for his AEW World Championship. Hangman ended up accepting, but insisted that Fletcher compete by himself and leave The Don Callis Family and others in the back.

Fletcher agreed and then it was officially announced that AEW World Champion Hangman Page will go one-on-one with TNT Champion Kyle Fletcher, with the AEW Men’s World Championship on-the-line at AEW All Out: Toronto.

AEW All Out: Toronto is scheduled to take place next Saturday, September 20, 2025, live from Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.