Will Ospreay already has his next AEW World Championship defense lined up.

Following his successful title defense against Jon Moxley at AEW All Out, Ospreay appeared at the post-show media scrum and issued a challenge to Kazuchika Okada for AEW Grand Slam France on October 6.

It did not take long for Okada to respond. The reigning AEW International Champion accepted Ospreay’s challenge before delivering a brief message and walking away.

“Bonjour b*tches!”

Ospreay and Okada last met one-on-one at AEW Worlds End 2024, where Okada defeated Ospreay in the finals of the Continental Classic.

Both men are coming off championship victories at All Out. Ospreay defeated Moxley in a match that went more than 30 minutes to successfully make his first defense of the AEW World Championship, while Okada retained the International Championship against Tommaso Ciampa earlier in the show.

AEW Grand Slam France takes place Tuesday, October 6, from Adidas Arena in Paris, France. Chris Jericho vs. Nick Wayne is also scheduled for the event.