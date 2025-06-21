The lineup for the next WWE premium live event continues to take shape.

During the June 20 episode of WWE SmackDown in Grand Rapids, Michigan, a new championship clash was confirmed for the upcoming WWE Night Of Champions 2025 special event.

Scheduled for next Saturday, June 28, WWE Night Of Champions 2025 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia will now also feature the addition of “The Samoan Werewolf” Jacob Fatu vs. Solo Sikoa for the WWE United States Championship.

The news was confirmed by Sikoa himself after talking with SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis.

Also scheduled for WWE Night Of Champions on 6/28 is John Cena vs. CM Punk for the Undisputed WWE Championship, the finals of the 2025 King of the Ring, the finals of the 2025 Queen of the Ring, as well as Dominik Mysterio vs. AJ Styles for the WWE Intercontinental Championship.

