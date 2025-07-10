The lineup for the return episode of WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event continues to take shape.

On Thursday morning, WWE SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis surfaced on social media with a breaking news video.

Instead of it being the usual match announcements for WWE SmackDown, which returns tomorrow night from Nationwide Arena in Nashville, TN., an announcement was made for this coming Saturday night’s special edition of WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event.

Nick Aldis announced that Solo Sikoa will defend his newly won WWE United States Championship for the first time this coming weekend, as he defends his title against Jimmy Uso at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event on July 12.

Also scheduled for the 7/12 special event on NBC and Peacock from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA. is Bill Goldberg vs. GUNTHER in the retirement match of the WWE Hall of Fame legend, Seth Rollins vs. LA Knight, as well as Randy Orton vs. Drew McIntyre.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com this weekend for live WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event, WWE NXT: The Great American Bash and WWE Evolution 2 results coverage. We will also be providing live results coverage of the AEW ALL IN: Texas pay-per-view and a recap of the ROH Supercard of Honor 2025 pay-per-view.