Pwinsider is reporting that WWE is preparing to make significant changes to how Monday Night RAW is aired when it moves to Netflix in January.

The report states that RAW will air live, regardless of where it’s being taped, including overseas locations like Europe. This means that when WWE is on tour in Europe leading up to WrestleMania 41, RAW will air live in the United States in the afternoon (based on the time zone difference).

The change will also eliminate the typical delay where the show would wait until 8:00 PM EST to air in the U.S. Now, fans can expect the show to stream live as it happens and then be made available on-demand (VOD) shortly after the broadcast concludes.

Follow WrestlingHeadlines.com on our brand new Bluesky account. You can also keep up with the latest via the following additional official WrestlingHeadlines.com social media platforms: Facebook, Twitter (X), Instagram and YouTube.