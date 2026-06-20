Soon, WWE’s weekly blue brand show will no longer be as long as the company’s monthly premium live events.

Why?

Because the weekly three-hour WWE SmackDown show will be reverting back to a two-hour format.

And soon.

According to one source, WWE will change back to two-hour episodes of WWE SmackDown starting in just a couple of weeks.

The first episode to return to the shorter two-hour format will be on Friday, July 3.

WWE SmackDown airs at 8/7c every Friday night on the USA Network in the United States, and via Netflix for international viewers.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com every Friday night at 8/7c for live WWE SmackDown Results coverage.