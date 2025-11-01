Some updates and changes are coming to original plans for this year’s AEW Blood & Guts matches.

AEW is set to reveal new details on the historic first-ever Women’s Blood & Guts match during tonight’s special “Fright Night” edition of AEW Collision, airing at 8/7c on TNT and streaming live on HBO Max from the Bert Ogden Arena in Edinburg, Texas.

AEW President Tony Khan spoke about the bout during a recent livestream, confirming that the match will take place in two weeks on November 12 from Greensboro, North Carolina. Khan said he will share additional updates and lineup details on Saturday night’s Collision.

Khan also addressed a change to the lineup, revealing that Penelope Ford suffered an injury last week and is officially out of the match. According to Khan, multiple talents have expressed interest in taking her spot, and the company plans to expand the match with even more participants to make it an even bigger spectacle.

The groundwork for AEW’s first women’s Blood & Guts encounter was laid at the end of September when Jamie Hayter issued the challenge following an attack by the Triangle of Madness. Since then, updates have been scarce, but that’s expected to change tonight.

Meanwhile, on this week’s AEW Dynamite, Orange Cassidy threw down the challenge for the Men’s 2025 Blood & Guts showdown, with The Conglomeration set to face off against The Death Riders in their own upcoming war inside the double cage.

Also advertised for tonight’s taped episode of AEW Collision: Fright Night are the following matches and segments:

* ROH World Championship: Bandido (c) vs. Mascara Dorada

* Megan Bayne & Marina Shafir vs. Nixon Newell & Miranda Alize

* CMLL World Women’s Championship: Mercedes Mone (c) vs. Olympia

* Don Callis Family (Kazuchika Okada & Konosuke Takeshita) vs. Max Caster & Anthony Bowens

* Gunn Club (Juice Robinson, Austin Gunn & Ace Austin) vs. MxM TV (Johnny TV, Mason Madden & Mansoor)

* The Conglomeration (Mark Briscoe, Roderick Strong & Komander) vs. LFI (Sammy Guevara, The Beast Mortos & Dralistico)

Make sure to check back here tonight for complete AEW Collision results. For those who don’t feel like waiting, you can also check out our complete AEW Collision Spoilers For 11-1-25.