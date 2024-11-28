All Elite Wrestling has made a notable change to the structure of the 2024 AEW Continental Classic tournament, which will culminate at the Worlds End pay-per-view event on December 28.

During this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, it was announced that while the tournament’s final match will still be taking place at Worlds End 2024, the semifinals will also be taking place on the pay-per-view event.

For the semifinals, the winner of the Gold League will face the runner-up from the Blue League, and the winner of the Blue League will face the runner-up from the Gold League.

The winners of the semifinals will then meet in the final match, with the winner becoming the AEW Continental Champion.

For the 2023 AEW Continental Classic, the top two competitors from each league faced off directly in the semifinals.

Speaking of the 2024 AEW Continental Classic tournament, you can check out the updated standings coming out of this week’s episode of Dynamite below:

Blue League:

* Shelton Benjamin (1-0-0, 3 points)

* Kazuchika Okada (0-0-0, 0 points)

* Kyle Fletcher (0-0-0, 0 points)

* Daniel Garcia (0-0-0, 0 points)

* The Beast Mortos (0-0-0, 0 points)

* Mark Briscoe (0-1-0, 0 points)

Gold League:

* Claudio Castagnoli (1-0-0, 3 points)

* Brody King (1-0-0, 3 points)

* Will Ospreay (0-0-0, 0 points)

* Juice Robinson (0-0-0, 0 points)

* Darby Allin (0-1-0, 0 points)

* Ricochet (0-1-0, 0 points)

