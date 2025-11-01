The main event for the next WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event show on November 1 was scheduled to be a WrestlePalooza rematch between Cody Rhodes and Drew McIntyre for the Undisputed WWE Championship.

Not anymore.

During this week’s “go-home” SmackDown show for Saturday night’s special in Salt Lake City, Utah, a contract signing took place to make the Rhodes-McIntyre II title tilt official.

It was the contract signing segment that led to a change to the original plans.

Instead of a traditional one-on-one match, “The American Nightmare” and “The Scottish Psychopath” will collide for the Undisputed WWE Championship in a bout where the title can, and will, change hands if the match ends via disqualification or count-out.

For those who missed it, featured below is a complete recap of the contract signing segment from the 10/31 SmackDown where the change was made official:

We head back to the ring where SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis introduces Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes to the ring. He gets in the ring and hops on the microphone. “So, ladies and gentlemen … Happy Halloween!” He didn’t ask what we want him to talk about. He teased it instead. Aldis then introduces his opponent and title challenger for WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event, Drew McIntyre. “The Scottish Psychopath” emerges to pyro as he makes his way to the ring for this contract signing for the WrestlePalooza rematch scheduled for the WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event headline bout on November 1 in Salt Lake City, UT. They each take a seat. After McIntyre told Aldis just minutes ago before the commercials that he has no issues with the contract, to Aldis’ surprise, the first words out of his mouth are, “I can’t sign this.” Aldis asks why not. McIntyre says it’s too lopsided. McIntyre says if Cody loses via disqualification, he still retains the title. If he loses via count out, he’s still champion. He reiterates that it’s lopsided. Aldis says it is what it is and orders him to sign it, or says he’ll get someone else. Drew says fine, get someone else. Cody loses his cool and speaks up. He stands up from his seat and asks Drew if he wants him to lose the title if it’s a DQ ending. Drew says yes. He asks if he should lose the title if he’s counted out. Drew says yes. Cody says he’s 100-percent fine with that. Aldis tries speaking up, but Cody insists again. Drew and Cody talk about their pasts and how they are similar. Cody says Drew got fired. He ends by saying, “Nice guys finish last, until I arrived!” He goes to walk off, but Drew stops him. He tells Cody one day they’ll turn on him just like they did him. McIntyre brings up how Cody is wearing a little orange suit because it’s Halloween, telling him he’s pandering to the fans who will eventually turn on him. He brings up Halloween again and tells Cody he knows people trick-or-treating, and brings up Cody’s daughters. Cody loses his cool and drops Drew. He seems upset that he let Drew get to him. As this is happening and he’s talking with Aldis off-mic, he turns around just in time to get laid out by a Claymore Kick from Drew. Drew pulls the table forward, hoists Cody up and powerbombs him through the table. He picks up Cody’s title and holds it as fans boo. He kneels down in Cody’s face and tells him to go see his lovely family because tomorrow, he’s taking the most precious thing from him. He vows he’ll do whatever it takes to become Undisputed WWE Champion tomorrow. His theme hits again. He takes one more good long look at the title and drops it on Cody as the show comes to a close.

