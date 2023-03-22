Johnny Gargano vs. Grayson Waller at WWE NXT Stand & Deliver will now be an Unsanctioned Match, held under no rules.

This week’s NXT saw Javier Bernal come to the ring dressed as Gargano, even using his theme song. A furious Gargano quickly took Bernal out, then called Waller to the ring for payback over how Waller brought the fight to Gargano’s front yard last week. Gargano said if Waller wants to make this personal, they can raise the stakes. He then pulled out a contract to make their Stand & Deliver bout an Unsanctioned Match. Gargano said the match will be held under no rules, so no one will be liable for what he does to Waller.

Waller refused to come to the ring to sign the contract due to Gargano’s demeanor, but he promised to sign the contract on next week’s go-home show, but only if Gargano is banned from the building. Gargano agreed.

Gargano mentioned how he knows a thing or two about Unsanctioned matches. He previously defeated Tommaso Ciampa in an Unsanctioned bout on April 7, 2018 at the NXT Takeover: New Orleans event.

The 2023 NXT Stand & Deliver Premium Live Event is scheduled for Saturday, April 1 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California. There will be a special start time of 1pm ET to accommodate viewing of WrestleMania 39 Night 1. Below is the updated card, along with related footage from NXT:

Hosts: Pretty Deadly

NXT Title Match

Carmelo Hayes vs. Bron Breakker (c)

Ladder Match for the NXT Women’s Title

Zoey Stark vs. Gigi Dolin vs. Lyra Valkyria vs. Tiffany Stratton vs. Sol Ruca or Indi Hartwell or Ivy Nile

NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez will likely end up defending her title in this match, or it will be for the vacant title.

Fatal 5 Way for the NXT North American Title

Dragon Lee vs. Ilja Dragunov vs. JD McDonagh vs. 3/28 Battle Royal winner vs. Wes Lee (c)

NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles Match

Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre vs. Fallon Henley and Kiana James (c)

Unsanctioned Match

Johnny Gargano vs. Grayson Waller

The Schism (Joe Gacy, Ava, Rip Fowler, Jagger Reid) vs. Tyler Bate and Chase U (Andre Chase, Thea Hail, Duke Hudson)

Winners gain control of Chase University.

