Major changes for the WWE NXT brand are reportedly in the works.

There has been a lot of internal talk about significant changes being planned for the NXT brand as of late, according to PWInsider.

Changes being discussed include a new NXT logo, a new lighting and look, a different format to the weekly TV show, and a focus on the younger talents.

As noted, WWE released 12 NXT talents tonight while SmackDown on FOX aired. It was noted that the planned changes appear to be related to the cuts. You can click here for details and backstage updates on tonight’s NXT releases.

