The updated WWE NXT logo has been revealed, and it looks like big changes may be in the works for the WWE Performance Center in Orlando.

As noted, tonight’s NXT 2.0 One Year Anniversary Celebration episode ended with a video of NXT Superstars, featuring the voice of WWE Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels. Michaels delivered a message on the mission of NXT, and how their message to the fans will never change. You can click here for the video, which includes a shot of the NXT 2.0 logo fading to a new black & gold logo, along with comments from Michaels and WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H.

In an update, a clearer look at the updated logo can be seen above, released tonight by the official WWE website.

WWE acknowledged the change and touted how the NXT brand teased a new look.

“NXT teases a new look with updated logo,” they wrote on the WWE website. They added as the caption to the previous video, “WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels teased a new look for the NXT brand’s future on the one-year anniversary episode.”

It was previously noted how a set of NXT TV tapings will be held tomorrow night, Wednesday, September 14. It was originally reported by Wrestlenomics that the September 20 and September 27 episodes will be taped on Wednesday, and then WWE will resume live NXT episodes with the October 4 show. However, PWInsider reports that only the September 20 episode will be taped, and that the show will return to airing live on September 27. We should have a better idea of how many episodes are actually being taped later on.

Regarding this week’s tapings, it’s now being speculated that WWE is taping TV so that the can upgrade the look of the arena at the WWE Performance Center. WWE took a week off of live TV when the Performance Center arena was revamped as the Capitol Wrestling Center in October 2020. They dropped that name and look in September 2021 for the NXT 2.0 reboot. WWE also taped a few weeks worth of NXT TV so that they could change the arena for the 2.0 reboot last September.

There’s been no word yet on why WWE is taping NXT episodes this week, but with the new logo and the new look teased at the end of tonight’s NXT One Year Anniversary show, it looks like they are taping so that they can change the look of the Performance Center arena once again.

