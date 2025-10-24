Some big updates has surfaced regarding WWE’s creative direction for the men’s WarGames match at the upcoming WWE Survivor Series premium live event in November.

In particular, an update on how things have been changed as a result of the shoulder injury that Seth Rollins suffered at WWE Crown Jewel: Perth, which led to Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed turning on him, attacking him to explain his extended absence from WWE television, while also setting up the announcement from Adam Pearce the following week regarding him being stripped of the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

As a result, this also altered some of the plans that had reportedly already been mapped out for the annual multi-man cage match under “WarGames” rules.

According to Dave Meltzer in the latest issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter at F4WOnline.com, the original internal lineup for WWE Survivor Series: WarGames next month called for a major showdown pitting Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, Austin Theory and Brock Lesnar against the team of CM Punk, Roman Reigns, ‘Main Event’ Jey Uso, Jacob Fatu and either LA Knight or Jimmy Uso.

However, with Rollins now sidelined, the creative team has had to make adjustments while still maintaining the overall theme of the match. The Observer noted, “Since many have asked, as of press time, the men’s WarGames match was still a Punk [and] Reigns team against The Vision-led team.”

There had been speculation that WWE might pivot to a different direction entirely, possibly spotlighting the ongoing rivalry between The Wyatt Sicks and The MFT’s, but that idea reportedly didn’t gain traction. Dave Meltzer added, “Some thought with all the injuries that it would be changed to the Wyatts vs. MFTs since they are clearly doing a multi-person program there as well.”

As of now, the plan remains for the WarGames match to feature The Re-Vision, which currently includes Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed, both aligned under the management of “The Oracle” Paul Heyman following their turn on Seth “Freakin'” Rollins.

Meanwhile, CM Punk is scheduled to battle ‘Main Event’ Jey Uso for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship that was stripped from Rollins due to the shoulder injury at the upcoming WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event special event on November 1, 2025, live from the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah. Also advertised is Cody Rhodes vs. Drew McIntyre for the Undisputed WWE Championship, which was originally slated for WWE Survivor Series, however due to the Rollins situation, was bumped up to the 11/1 show in Utah.

WWE Survivor Series: WarGames is scheduled to take place on Saturday, November 29, 2025, from Petco Park in San Diego, California, streaming live via the new ESPN App in North America, and Netflix for international viewers.

