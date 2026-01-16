Cody Rhodes now has his next major showdown set following the controversial finish to last week’s Undisputed WWE Championship match.

WWE confirmed on Friday’s episode of SmackDown from London, England that Rhodes will go one-on-one with Jacob Fatu at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event.

The special event is scheduled for January 24, 2026, in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

The matchup stems from Fatu’s involvement in last week’s Three Stages of Hell match between Rhodes and Drew McIntyre. During the final stage inside the steel cage, Fatu interfered and went after Rhodes, creating the opening McIntyre needed to escape the cage and retain the Undisputed WWE Championship.

Rhodes addressed the situation on Friday’s SmackDown, making it clear that Fatu would be getting a “receipt” for his actions.

That promise didn’t take long to escalate.

Later in the show, Fatu confronted Rhodes in the ring, and the exchange quickly turned physical as the two brawled, officially setting the stage for their collision in Montreal.

With that now known, featured below is a look at the updated officially advertised lineup for the WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event show on January 24, 2026 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada:

* Cody Rhodes vs. Jacob Fatu

* Rhea Ripley & Iyo Sky vs. Liv Morgan & Roxanne Perez (WWE Women’s Tag-Team Titles)

* Randy Orton vs. Trick Williams vs. Damian Priest vs. TBA (No. 1 Contender For Undisputed WWE Title)

