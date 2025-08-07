Darby Allin is back on the scene in All Elite Wrestling, and he’s back to doing, well, Darby Allin-type things.

Case-in-point, the image pictured above from this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, where a challenge was issued for a big co-main event featured match at the upcoming AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door pay-per-view event.

Allin, who resurfaced following a hiatus to heal injuries and climb Mount Everest at AEW All In: Texas in mid-July, has been appearing and getting involved in Moxley’s matches and business every week since his comeback.

Now, he’s ready to lace up his wrestling boots for his first match back.

During the August 6 episode of AEW Dynamite in Cleveland, OH., Allin crashed the ring during the Moxley vs. “Speedball” Mike Bailey opener, helping Bailey deal with constant interferences and distractions from The Death Riders, snatching up Wheeler Yuta and taking him hostage.

Later in the show, Mox and Marina Shafir were walking outside when they came across a white body-bag that clearly had a body in it moving around. As the two approached said-body-bag, a vehicle drove by honking, with Darby Allin poking his head out the window.

Meanwhile, Shafir unzipped the body-bag to reveal fellow member of the Death Riders, Yuta, with a note taped to his forehead that simply read, “FORBIDDEN DOOR.”

Presumably Jon Moxley vs. Darby Allin will be added to the upcoming AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door pay-per-view, which is scheduled to take place on August 24, 2025, live from the O2 Arena in London, England.