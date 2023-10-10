WWE has announced that top company superstar and one-half of the Undisputed Tag Team Champions Cody Rhodes will be opening up this evening’s edition of NXT with his huge announcement. While not confirmed, the belief is that the American Nightmare will be announcing the return of the Dusty Rhodes tag team classic tournament.

As if you need to be reminded but tonight’s NXT goes head-to-head with AEW Dynamite, which has been pushed out of its normal Wednesday time slot due to the MLB playoffs. Full lineup for NXT is below.

-Carmelo Hayes (with John Cena) vs. Bron Breakker (with Paul Heyman)

-Roxanne Perez vs. Asuka

-Cody Rhodes to make a major announcement

-Pub Rules: Brawling Brutes & Tyler Bate vs. Gallus

-Likely appearance by The Undertaker