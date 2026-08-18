WWE has several matches and segments lined up for the August 24 episode of Raw.

The tournament to determine the next number one contender for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship will continue with a pair of semifinal matches.

Penta will square off against LA Parka on one side of the bracket, while Dragon Lee will battle Rey Fenix on the other. The winners will advance to the tournament finals, with a future shot at the World Heavyweight Championship at stake.

Also scheduled for the show, Stephanie Vaquer will make her in-ring return when she goes one-on-one with Roxanne Perez.

Additionally, Oba Femi and Bron Breakker will take part in a contract signing ahead of their upcoming match.

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