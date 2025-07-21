– The TNA Injury Report presented by Bioflex update that aired during the TNA Slammiversary 2025 pay-per-view noted that Elijah is expected to be out of action for six to eight months while he recovers from triceps surgery. Trey Miguel was replaced by Myron Reed in the four-way ladder match for the TNA Tag-Team Championships.

– Johnny Rodz was honored during the pre-show at TNA Slammiversary. One of his students, TNA Knockouts Champion Masha Slamovich, brought him out as Tommy Dreamer listed the many stars he has trained throughout the years.

– The IInspiration came up short in their attempt to dethrone the TNA Knockouts Tag-Team Champions The Elegance Brand at TNA Slammiversary due to outside interference from M By Elegance. The duo confronted the champions later in the show in a backstage segment, teasing having friends in high places to set up a trios match for TNA iMPACT on Thursday, which is live from Kingston, Rhode Island.

– Tessa Blanchard came up short in her one-on-one match against Indi Hartwell at TNA Slammiversary. While Blanchard lost, she viciously assaulted Hartwell and TNA interviewer Gia Miller afterwards. TNA Director of Authority Santino Marella told Blanchard there would be repercussions for her actions, and had security escort her out of the building.

– During the Countdown to TNA Slammiversary pre-show on Sunday night, a video package aired to promote Anthem Sports’ Invicta FC all-women’s MMA promotion. The package featured former WWE Superstar Shayna Baszler, among others.

– 7,623 fans were reportedly in attendance inside the UBS Arena in Long Island, New York on Sunday night, July 20, 2025. It was announced on the broadcast that it is a new U.S. attendance record for the company, breaking a record 12 years old.

– Tim Malcolm of TLC’s 90 Day Fiance appeared in the crowd at TNA Slammiversary 2025. He was interviewed on-camera during the broadcast by Gia Miller prior to Miller being attacked by Blanchard. Fans booed the hell out of him as he tried talking about what a longtime fan he has been of TNA Wrestling.

