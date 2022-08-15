Cultaholic recently conducted an interview with Big Damo (fka as Killain Dain) regarding the new regime in WWE now that Vince McMahon has retired, and whether he has any interest in returning to work for his former NXT mentor, Triple H. Damo does state that he is enjoying his current schedule of working for multiple promotions, including NJPW & AEW, but gives the famous “never say never” line about a potential return. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Whether he would ever return to WWE:

“Never say never. I know it’s a cliched response. I left for a reason, there was a difference in what they were looking for at the time. I aged out slightly from what they were looking for. Things have changed. Could that be something down the line? Maybe. Could be something where Sanity could return? Who knows. I love Axel Tischer, I love Eric Young, they became my brothers in the ring and outside.”

Says he can currently set his own schedule and see his family much more:

“I’m in a position where I can pick and choose my life and my career. I get to come and see my family on a regular basis. I never realized how important that was until during COVID, I spent two years not being able to see my family. To be able to pick and choose and get to work with fanstic companies like PROGRESS and a variety or companies like Black Label, DEFY, WrestleCon, Starrcast. I’ve had crazy experiences, stuff I never expected to do. To be able to pick and choose has been awesome. Being able to say no to work has been something that’s refreshing. You go for six years, ‘yes sir, no sir,’ that’s no problem, you’re a cog in the wheel, but when it comes to getting to choose what I can do and if I don’t fancy something, I don’t have to do it. That’s something I never thought would be possible. For right now, I’m very happy where I am. If a call happens down the line, then let’s hope it’s for the right reasons and for the right ideas. Who knows, when I’m ready to retire in five, ten, fifteen years, if they came and asked me to be a coach, absolutely. I was a coach before WWE, a coach during WWE, I got fired as a coach, I was coaching the young talent. It is something I’m passionate about. I really like helping younger talent, people who love this and have passion for this. I do my best to help and that’s something I could see myself doing down the line. When it comes to producing, I’m not so sure, but coaching, I could see myself doing.”

Says he still has a line of contact in WWE:

“There’s always been contact because I got on very well. There is a lot of people in the hierarch there, from the very top to my immediate superiors who are incredible people. I’m very lucky. A lot of them are good people and great at their job. Hunter, I had a great relationship with him, I love working under Hunter. I hope the best for him and we were glad he survived. It was a hell of a health scare. I texted him when the news came out when he was healthy and he was very gracious in his reply, it was lovely. There will always be a line of communication there.”