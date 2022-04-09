Pro-wrestling star Big Damo recently spoke with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp about his upcoming stint in NJPW, how he hopes to prove himself, and recalls his first meeting with Rocky Romero. Highlights from the interview are below.

Really hoping he can prove himself:

“But at the end of the day, for me, it’s another opportunity to prove myself and there’s nothing I love more than proving myself. I’m a bit of an idiot when it comes to what I do in the ring. I put my own body on the line every time I get in there and I’d be more than happy to do it all over again. That’s what I’m really excited about in Hollywood, at the Vermont for New Japan Strong. As I said, it’s a bit of a super indy, there’s gonna be people from all over the world there and I can’t wait to put myself as part of it.”

Talks meeting Rocky Romero:

“I met Rocky many years ago with RevPro. I was telling you off the air he stole the show with a rising Will Ospreay at the time. I remember thinking, ‘I had a really good match that day,’ and I’m like, ‘Uh, okay. Thanks for that, Rocky.’ No, honestly, it was cool to reconnect with Rocky and it was great when an opportunity came along. He got in touch with me and I was delighted because, listen, it’s an incredible roster. It’s stacked to the gills. For an opportunity to come along, I was delighted. Two weeks later, here I am again. It’s one of those things, you get a bit of luck and you have to grab it with both hands and smash it into oblivion. That’s exactly what I’m hoping to do.”